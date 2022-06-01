← Company Directory
Western & Southern Financial Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Western & Southern Financial Group Salaries

Western & Southern Financial Group's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $108,540 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Western & Southern Financial Group. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$96.9K
Product Designer
$109K
Software Engineer
$69.7K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Western & Southern Financial Group is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Western & Southern Financial Group is $96,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Western & Southern Financial Group

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources