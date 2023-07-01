The West Virginia Regional Technology Park is a hub for innovation and research in West Virginia. It offers laboratory and office space for companies working in chemicals, materials, energy, and biotechnology. By utilizing existing facilities and a skilled workforce, the Tech Park can reduce start-up time and cost by nearly 50%. Over 30,000 patents valued at over $18 billion have been developed at the Park. It is the ideal location for companies looking to transform ideas into market-ready products.