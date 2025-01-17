← Company Directory
West Monroe
West Monroe Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Costa Rica at West Monroe ranges from CRC 36.51M to CRC 52.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for West Monroe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 41.85M - CRC 48.97M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 36.51MCRC 41.85MCRC 48.97MCRC 52.09M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at West Monroe?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at West Monroe in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 52,089,404. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at West Monroe for the Project Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 36,507,104.

