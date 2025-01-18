← Company Directory
West Monroe
  Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

West Monroe UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at West Monroe totals $124K per year.

Median Package
company icon
West Monroe
Experienced Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$124K
Level
L2
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at West Monroe?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at West Monroe in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at West Monroe for the UX Designer role in United States is $125,000.

Other Resources