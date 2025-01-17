All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at West Monroe ranges from $93.8K per year for Consultant to $96.9K per year for Experienced Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $98.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for West Monroe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$93.8K
$88.3K
$1.3K
$4.2K
Experienced Consultant
$96.9K
$96.9K
$0
$0
Senior Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
