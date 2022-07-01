← Company Directory
West Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about West Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for West Health

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources