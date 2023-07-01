Werewolf Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics to stimulate the immune system for cancer treatment. They use their proprietary PREDATOR platform to design molecules that activate adaptive and innate immunity, overcoming limitations of traditional immune therapies. Their lead product candidates include WTX-124 and WTX-330 for advanced solid tumors, and WTX-613 for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Founded in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.