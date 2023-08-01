← Company Directory
Wendy's
Wendy's Salaries

Wendy's's salary ranges from $47,601 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $132,600 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wendy's. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Chief of Staff
$133K
Customer Service
$47.6K

Data Scientist
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wendy's is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wendy's is $110,250.

