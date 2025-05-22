← Company Directory
Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe
Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ranges from $95.5K to $136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $123K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$95.5K$108K$123K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $95,450.

