Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Software Engineering Manager Salaries
The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ranges from $95.5K to $136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
What is the highest Software Engineering Manager salary at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Software Engineering Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $95,450.
