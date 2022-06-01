At Wellstar Health System, our mission is to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and caregivers, Wellstar is one of the largest and one of the most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia. Our specialists and primary care providers work in a multi-disciplinary environment with nearly 25,000 diverse team members throughout our 11 hospitals, 300 medical offices, outpatient centers, health parks, a pediatric center, nursing centers, hospice, and home care. We’re proud to be home to one of the busiest Emergency Departments in the state, as well as being the only system in Georgia operating multiple trauma centers. At a time when our industry is changing rapidly, Wellstar remains committed to exceeding patients’, and team members’ expectations, while transforming healthcare delivery. We stand behind our values to serve with compassion, pursue excellence, and honor every voice.