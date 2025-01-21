Software Engineer compensation in United States at Wellington Management ranges from $109K per year for L1 to $228K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wellington Management's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$106K
$93.1K
$0
$12.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$188K
$145K
$20.3K
$23.1K
L4
$221K
$179K
$10.9K
$31K
