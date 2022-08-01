← Company Directory
Wellington Management
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Wellington Management Salaries

Wellington Management's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $271,350 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wellington Management. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $109K
L3 $192K
L4 $228K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$124K
Data Analyst
$130K
Data Scientist
$271K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K
Product Manager
$151K
Sales
$70.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
Solution Architect
$196K
Technical Program Manager
$228K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wellington Management is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wellington Management is $171,360.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wellington Management

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources