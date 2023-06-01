← Company Directory
Weiss Envirotronics, Inc.
    Weiss Technik North America is a global leader in the sale, design, manufacture, and service of environmental test chambers. They offer two product brands, Weiss Technik and Cincinnati Sub Zero, providing solutions for all testing requirements. The company is part of Weiss Umwelttechnik of Germany, which has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing environmental test chambers and employs 2,400 people in 22 group companies across Europe and China. The parent company, Schunk Group, is a group of globally-active technology companies with over 60 companies and locations in 29 countries. Weiss Technik North America is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and EVerify Participant.

    https://weiss-na.com
    1979
    126
    $10M-$50M
