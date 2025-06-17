← Company Directory
wefox
wefox Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Spain package at wefox totals €74.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for wefox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
wefox
Software Engineering Manager
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€74.3K
Level
L1
Base
€74.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at wefox?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at wefox in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €91,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at wefox for the Software Engineering Manager role in Spain is €74,268.

Other Resources