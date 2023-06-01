← Company Directory
WeedGenics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about WeedGenics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    WeedGenics is a manufacturing partner for cannabis and THC-infused products in Nevada and California. They started with one medical marijuana dispensary and expanded to multiple locations. They invested in a 52,000 square foot grow facility in Nevada and produce over 20 strains of marijuana and various THC-infused edible products. They also entered California's recreational cannabis market and secured the controlling interest of 24 dispensaries. They offer investment opportunities and can be contacted through their website.

    https://weedgenics.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for WeedGenics

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources