WeedGenics is a manufacturing partner for cannabis and THC-infused products in Nevada and California. They started with one medical marijuana dispensary and expanded to multiple locations. They invested in a 52,000 square foot grow facility in Nevada and produce over 20 strains of marijuana and various THC-infused edible products. They also entered California's recreational cannabis market and secured the controlling interest of 24 dispensaries. They offer investment opportunities and can be contacted through their website.