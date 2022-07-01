← Company Directory
WebBank
    WebBank ('the Bank"), is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. Since inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $138 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As “The Bank Behind the Brand®”, WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through Strategic Partner platforms.

    http://www.webbank.com
    1997
    150
    $10M-$50M
