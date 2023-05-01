← Company Directory
Web Industries
    Web Industries provides precision converting and outsource manufacturing services to innovative companies in various industries, including aerospace, personal and home care, industrial, and medical. With over 50 years of experience, they offer flexible material converting capabilities and manufacturing solutions to bridge the gap between suppliers and customers. They aim to partner with innovative companies to get their products into the marketplace ahead of the competition by developing close, collaborative relationships with customers and innovating.

    http://webindustries.com
    1969
    751
    $100M-$250M
