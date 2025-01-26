← Company Directory
Weave
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Weave Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Weave totals ₹4.06M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.85M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Weave's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹4.06M
₹3.05M
₹1.02M
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Weave, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Weave in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,279,733. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Weave for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,850,697.

Other Resources