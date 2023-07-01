We Make RI is a company that offers free training programs in manufacturing fields such as packing & shipping, food production, and machinist programming. They work with top Rhode Island manufacturers to provide certified workers and help preserve the state's building history. Their state-of-the-art facility allows students to gain real-world experience, and they assist in securing job placements for their trained workers. The programs are open to unemployed and underemployed individuals seeking a new career in manufacturing.