Company Directory
Waze
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Waze Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package at Waze totals PLN 55.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waze's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Waze
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 55.2K
Level
hidden
Base
PLN 55.2K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Waze?

PLN 160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 30K+ (sometimes PLN 300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Waze in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 96,234. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waze for the Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 55,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Waze

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources