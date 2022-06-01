← Company Directory
Waystar
Waystar Salaries

Waystar's salary ranges from $85,358 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $305,520 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Waystar. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $98K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $145K
Data Scientist
Median $100K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $162K
Accountant
$101K
Business Analyst
$114K
Customer Service
$156K
Human Resources
$94.5K
Marketing
$85.4K
Project Manager
$92.9K
Recruiter
$90.3K
Sales
$306K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Waystar is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waystar is $100,250.

Other Resources