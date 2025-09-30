Company Directory
Waymo
  Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Waymo Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Waymo ranges from PLN 80.1K per year for L3 to PLN 97.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 87K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
PLN 80.1K
PLN 53.4K
PLN 17.6K
PLN 9.2K
L4
PLN 97.1K
PLN 64.9K
PLN 24K
PLN 8.2K
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
WMU

At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software Engineer bei Waymo in Warsaw Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 112,939. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Waymo für die Position Software Engineer in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beträgt PLN 87,756.

Other Resources