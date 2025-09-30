Waymo Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Waymo ranges from PLN 80.1K per year for L3 to PLN 97.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 87K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 ( Entry Level ) PLN 80.1K PLN 53.4K PLN 17.6K PLN 9.2K L4 PLN 97.1K PLN 64.9K PLN 24K PLN 8.2K L5 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- L6 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type WMU At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs

