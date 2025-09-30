Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Waymo ranges from PLN 80.1K per year for L3 to PLN 97.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 87K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
PLN 80.1K
PLN 53.4K
PLN 17.6K
PLN 9.2K
L4
PLN 97.1K
PLN 64.9K
PLN 24K
PLN 8.2K
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs
