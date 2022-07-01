← Company Directory
Wayflyer
Wayflyer Salaries

Wayflyer's salary ranges from $71,647 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $316,410 for a Product Manager in Ireland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wayflyer. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Science Manager
$141K
Data Scientist
$116K
Financial Analyst
$71.6K

Marketing
$186K
Product Manager
$316K
Project Manager
$98.2K
Software Engineer
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wayflyer is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wayflyer is $134,289.

