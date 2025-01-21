← Company Directory
Wayfair
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager
  • L4
  • Greater Boston Area

Product Manager Level

L4

Levels at Wayfair

Compare Levels
  1. L1Product Associate
  2. L2Senior Product Associate
  3. L3Product Manager
    4. Show 4 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
$235,901
Base Salary
$176,397
Stock Grant ()
$58,046
Bonus
$1,458

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wayfair

Related Companies

  • Casper
  • Sleep Number
  • Williams Sonoma
  • Amazon
  • Etsy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources