Wavestone
Wavestone Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in France package at Wavestone totals €51.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wavestone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
Wavestone
Management Consultant
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€51.1K
Level
L4
Base
€49.5K
Stock (/yr)
€1.5K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Wavestone?

€148K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Wavestone in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €60,157. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wavestone for the Management Consultant role in France is €45,050.

Other Resources