WaveDancer, Inc. is an IT company that specializes in developing and maintaining information technology systems for government and commercial organizations in the United States. They also provide software solutions for secure supply chain management and offer services in software development, system modernization, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity. The company was previously known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name in December 2021. Founded in 1979, WaveDancer is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.