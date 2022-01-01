← Company Directory
Wattpad
Wattpad Salaries

Wattpad's salary ranges from $82,585 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $142,155 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wattpad. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $101K

Backend Software Engineer

iOS Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $99.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $142K

Data Scientist
$98K
Human Resources
$82.6K
Product Designer
$110K
The highest paying role reported at Wattpad is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $142,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wattpad is $100,276.

