Watson is a company based in New York that aims to make rent rewarding. They enable landlords to offer cash back rewards to residents for paying rent on time, renewing leases, and participating in community events. This benefits landlords by increasing resident satisfaction, leasing velocity, and tenant retention. Renters can build equity by paying rent, while neighborhood businesses gain sustained local traffic. Online brands also benefit from exposure to movers with high spending intent. Watson's vision is to create a more equitable housing model for over 100 million renters, landlords, and neighborhood businesses. They are currently in the seed stage and have received backing from various venture capitalists.