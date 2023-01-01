← Company Directory
Watershed
Watershed Salaries

Watershed's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $345,883 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Watershed. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$78.4K
Data Scientist
$149K

Product Manager
$213K
Project Manager
$346K
Sales
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Watershed is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $345,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Watershed is $165,000.

Other Resources