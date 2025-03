The ultimate goal of Waterloop and Hyperloop in general is to change the landscape of transporation within Canada and the world over. To promote the innovation necessary for a Hyperloop-enabled future, weโ€™re constructing Canadaโ€™s first Hyperloop track right here in Waterloo with the intent to host a competition to promote further innovation, create real-world testing opportunities for transportation researchers, and scale up to a full-scale demonstration by 2025.