Waterfront Brands is a North American company that offers a wide range of freshwater and saltwater products. They manufacture and distribute to dealers and distributors across North America and provide original equipment manufacturing to various industries. Their flagship brands include ShoreMaster, HydroHoist, and Neptune Boat Lifts, and they have additional brands such as Rhino Marine Systems, PolyDock Products, and RotoMold USA. The company has headquarters in Minnesota and divisional offices and manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma and Florida, as well as distribution facilities in several states. They have a North American wide dealer network to support their customers in every marine market.