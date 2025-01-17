← Company Directory
Waterfield Technologies
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Waterfield Technologies Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Nepal at Waterfield Technologies ranges from NPR 357K to NPR 497K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waterfield Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NPR 382K - NPR 450K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NPR 357KNPR 382KNPR 450KNPR 497K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Waterfield Technologies?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Waterfield Technologies in Nepal sits at a yearly total compensation of NPR 496,949. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waterfield Technologies for the Product Designer role in Nepal is NPR 356,784.

Other Resources