Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, the Company is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than six million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers from a network of operations in 39 states, six provinces and the District of Columbia. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.Our corporate strategy targets secondary and suburban markets that have strong demographic growth trends and where competitive barriers to entry can be developed. We seek to avoid highly competitive, large urban markets and target markets where we can provide either non-integrated or integrated solid waste services under exclusive arrangements, or markets where we can be integrated and attain high market share. We are a leading provider of solid waste services in most of our markets, and approximately 50% of our revenues are derived from market areas where we have franchise or exclusive rights to provide our waste services.