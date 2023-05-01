← Company Directory
Washington Technology Industry Association
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Washington Technology Industry Association that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    WTIA is a consortium consisting of a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary, and a for-profit corporation providing business services. Their mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. They recruit technology companies and allies that value diversity, collaboration, and community empowerment. They create coalitions to build programs, deliver financial services, advocate for public policies, and create forums for effective partnerships. Join them today!

    http://www.washingtontechnology.org
    Website
    1984
    Year Founded
    155
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Washington Technology Industry Association

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources