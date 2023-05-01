WTIA is a consortium consisting of a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary, and a for-profit corporation providing business services. Their mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. They recruit technology companies and allies that value diversity, collaboration, and community empowerment. They create coalitions to build programs, deliver financial services, advocate for public policies, and create forums for effective partnerships. Join them today!