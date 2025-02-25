← Company Directory
WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at WarnerMedia ranges from CA$197K per year for Software Engineer 2 to CA$282K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$199K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WarnerMedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
CA$197K
CA$177K
CA$6.9K
CA$13.2K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$282K
CA$226K
CA$44K
CA$11.1K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$222K

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at WarnerMedia?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at WarnerMedia in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$320,801. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WarnerMedia for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$140,572.

