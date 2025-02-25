All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Canada at WarnerMedia ranges from CA$197K per year for Software Engineer 2 to CA$282K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$199K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WarnerMedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
CA$197K
CA$177K
CA$6.9K
CA$13.2K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$282K
CA$226K
CA$44K
CA$11.1K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
