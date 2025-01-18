← Company Directory
Warner Bros. Discovery
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

  • Greater Seattle Area

Warner Bros. Discovery Data Architect Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Data Architect compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Warner Bros. Discovery totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Warner Bros. Discovery's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Warner Bros. Discovery
Solution Architect
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$180K
Level
-
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at Warner Bros. Discovery?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Warner Bros. Discovery in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $403,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Warner Bros. Discovery for the Data Architect role in Greater Seattle Area is $200,000.

