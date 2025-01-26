← Company Directory
Warner Bros. Discovery
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • United States

Warner Bros. Discovery Data Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Data Engineer compensation in United States package at Warner Bros. Discovery totals $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Warner Bros. Discovery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Warner Bros. Discovery
Data Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$140K
Level
Software Engineer II
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Warner Bros. Discovery?

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Warner Bros. Discovery in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $243,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Warner Bros. Discovery for the Data Engineer role in United States is $135,000.

