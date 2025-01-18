← Company Directory
Warner Bros. Discovery
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Stockholm

Warner Bros. Discovery Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Stockholm

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Stockholm at Warner Bros. Discovery ranges from SEK 932K per year for Software Engineer II to SEK 1.25M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Stockholm package totals SEK 1.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Warner Bros. Discovery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Software Engineer II
SEK 932K
SEK 760K
SEK 108K
SEK 63.7K
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Staff Software Engineer
SEK 1.25M
SEK 1.06M
SEK 31.6K
SEK 162K
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Warner Bros. Discovery in Greater Stockholm sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,530,920. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Warner Bros. Discovery for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Stockholm is SEK 1,083,303.

