Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Stockholm at Warner Bros. Discovery ranges from SEK 932K per year for Software Engineer II to SEK 1.25M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Stockholm package totals SEK 1.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Warner Bros. Discovery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Software Engineer II
SEK 932K
SEK 760K
SEK 108K
SEK 63.7K
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Staff Software Engineer
SEK 1.25M
SEK 1.06M
SEK 31.6K
SEK 162K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Warner Bros. Discovery, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)