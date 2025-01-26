← Company Directory
Warner Bros. Discovery
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • Technical Recruiter

  • United States

Warner Bros. Discovery Technical Recruiter Salaries in United States

The median Technical Recruiter compensation in United States package at Warner Bros. Discovery totals $136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Warner Bros. Discovery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Warner Bros. Discovery
Technical Recruiter
New York, NY
Total per year
$136K
Level
-
Base
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Warner Bros. Discovery?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Recruiter at Warner Bros. Discovery in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $159,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Warner Bros. Discovery for the Technical Recruiter role in United States is $140,000.

