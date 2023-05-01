Walton Global is a leading land asset management and real estate investment company with over 43 years of experience. They manage and administer US$3.6 billion in assets for global investors, builders, developers, and industry partners. With over 97,000 acres of land under ownership, management, and administration in the US and Canada, their business lines range from pre-development land investments to builder land financing and build-to-rent. They have distributed over US$2.2 billion to their investors globally and have received recognition as a Best Place to Work and Top 20 Company to Watch.