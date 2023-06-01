← Company Directory
Walden Family Services
Top Insights
    • About

    Walden Family Services is a non-profit organization that provides quality care for abused and neglected children in California. They offer foster care programs, services for children with developmental disabilities, support for pre- and post-emancipated foster youth, pregnant and parenting teens, and LGBTQ youth. They also have programs to serve dependent children with special health care needs and are a full-service adoption agency in several counties. They have a staff of over 60 professionals and serve over 255 children daily in Southern California.

    https://waldenfamily.org
    Website
    1976
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources