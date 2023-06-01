Walden Family Services is a non-profit organization that provides quality care for abused and neglected children in California. They offer foster care programs, services for children with developmental disabilities, support for pre- and post-emancipated foster youth, pregnant and parenting teens, and LGBTQ youth. They also have programs to serve dependent children with special health care needs and are a full-service adoption agency in several counties. They have a staff of over 60 professionals and serve over 255 children daily in Southern California.