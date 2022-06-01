WakeMed Health & Hospitals is a private, not-for-profit health care organization based in Raleigh, N.C.The 900+ bed system comprises a network of health care facilities that includes:• Level I Trauma Center and tertiary referral hospital, children’s hospital and rehabilitation hospital in Raleigh, N.C.• Community hospital in Cary• Women’s hospital and family health center in North Raleigh• Comprehensive outpatient centers and freestanding emergency departments in Brier Creek, Garner and Apex• Freestanding Children's Emergency Department and dedicated Children’s Hospital• One of the highest volume heart centers in the United States• Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit• Multiple outpatient rehabilitation sites• 40+ primary care and specialty physician practices• Home health servicesWakeMed’s team of 8,000+ nurses, technologists and medical support staff and more than 1,000 affiliated physicians serve the residents of Wake County and beyond using the most advanced technologies and facilities to ensure the finest in health care.SpecialtiesWakeMed is home to two nationally accredited, award winning Chest Pain Centers and two nationally accredited, award winning Stroke Centers. Centers of excellence include cardiac and vascular care, women’s and children’s services, physical rehabilitation, emergency and trauma, orthopedics, neurosciences, home care and numerous wellness and community outreach programs.