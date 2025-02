Wachusett Brewing Company is a Massachusetts-based brewery founded in 1994 by three college friends with a passion for craft beer. They left their careers in engineering and biology to pursue their dream of making great beer. Today, Wachusett is one of the largest breweries in the Northeast, with an award-winning portfolio of ales and lagers. Visitors can learn more about the brewery's story and sample their beers at The Tap Barn & Brew Yard in Westminster, MA.