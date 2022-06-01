VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves over 770,000 members with assets totaling $11 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and one of the major employers in the region with over 2,000 employees. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 10 Southern Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. Today, the driving VyStar philosophy continues to be offering highly competitive pricing, giving members high-yielding savings products, low loan rates, and low-or no-fee financial services. This commitment makes finding affordable, quality financial products and services a reality for our members.This page is a moderated channel, meaning all comments will be reviewed for appropriate content. Please show respect to those you are addressing when submitting comments. Comments that are off-topic or include abusive or vulgar language, spam, hate speech, personal attacks, advertisements, or endorsements of products or similar content will be deleted. We reserve the right to determine which comments are acceptable for this page. We will, however, post and attempt to comment on legitimate questions and concerns.