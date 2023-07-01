Vyant Bio is a biotech company that specializes in discovering drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. They use a combination of human-derived organoid models, scaled biology, and machine learning to identify potential treatments. Their focus is on rare CNS genetic disorders such as Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 deficiency disorders, and familial Parkinson's disease. They have a collaboration agreement for Parkinson's disease treatment and are located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.