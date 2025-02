Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells augmented reality wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets worldwide. Its products include smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets, waveguide optics, and related coupling optics. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.