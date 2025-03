Vue.ai is a Visual AI platform for retail commerce that uses image recognition and data science to generate product and customer intelligence. They offer end-to-end AI solutions for retailers to automate, digitize, and personalize their retail organization. Their AI stack is designed for retail and empowers businesses to gain deep insights into understanding every customer at an individual level. Vue.ai is a venture-backed company founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.