VTS
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Canada

VTS Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at VTS totals CA$161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VTS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
VTS
Senior Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$161K
Level
L3
Base
CA$161K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at VTS?

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VTS, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at VTS in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$221,137. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTS for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$160,579.

Other Resources