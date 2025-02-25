← Company Directory
VTS
  Data Scientist
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

VTS Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Canada at VTS ranges from CA$182K to CA$265K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VTS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$207K - CA$240K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$182KCA$207KCA$240KCA$265K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$222K

At VTS, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at VTS in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$264,691. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTS for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$182,392.

Other Resources